I would be crazy to say these people weren’t at the top of my favorites list. My boys are who inspired me to first get started in photography when they were babies. Some of my absolutely favorite images, are the images I document of our lives.

I have been married for 14 years to my husband Chris. I have a beautiful 21 year old daughter by marriage and together we created our three absolutely crazy but amazing boys Antonio, Christopher, and Lorenzo. (My husband is obviously Italian!)

While my daughter is off living the dream in college, I am left in an all boy household but I wouldn’t have it any other way.