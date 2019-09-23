We have four very distinctive seasons in Michigan and fall has always been my favorite. I welcome the cooler temps because it means I get to be cozy in warm clothes in the crisp air.

The rich, jewel tones of autumn are my favorite color pallete.

My enthusiasm for fall over the years has spread to my children, and we always look forward to our seasonal traditions. And while my kids might love fall for Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat candy, I find myself drawn to the simple activities that get us outside to enjoy the sights and sounds of autumn.

This list of fall activities are some of our most cherished and they also happen to be wonderfully photo worthy.

The pumpkin patch