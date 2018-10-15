Exploring faceless portrait photography

Hair

Hair is a highly effective tool in revealing details about a subject without including his/her face. It can at times give us clues as to gender, age, style, and personality. Movement can be depicted through strands of hair blowing in the breeze or flying out from behind a subject in motion. Hair can imply emotion through its ability to change styles, follow the physical lead of its owner, and hide or reveal the face of a subject.

I love to use hair when possible (and my daughter has alot of it!). I am enamored with its ability to show movement in a still photograph. The way it flows lends a sense of magic to my imagery the way fields of wheat angled by the wind or waves in an ocean lend magic to a landscape.

Even more, I have experienced firsthand how hair can be a significant part of a personality. My daughter’s hair is long and blonde and she is proud of it! Observing her flip it around all the time reveals her girly, playful side and I am always seeking to capture that.

When creating your own anonymous portraits, consider how hair can be used to convey different emotions. In the photo above I used it in more of a happy way. The sun is shining, and my subject is happy and spinning with her hair flying out all around her.

By contrast, hair covering the face creates a sense of drama and guardedness. Having someone’s hair cover his or her face can lend a sense of mystery. Consider if your subject bends her head down with hair covering her face. Without features to piece together an expression, we are left to wonder what she is feeling. Is she sad? Is she angry? Explore that in your photography!