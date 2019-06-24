I started taking pictures when my kids were cute, camera-loving babies. But now? Now I live in a new world.

Our family has entered the strange and exciting world of all things tween. It seemed as though the change came in an instant. We went from kid to tween without the obvious new milestones that you have going from baby to toddler.

It was as if overnight we were transported from a world of playgrounds and toys into a world of cell phones, questionable clothing choices, and makeup.

When I finally embraced the tween world, I realized how amazing it actually is. I was inspired to begin photographing this unique age just as I was inspired to photography my little kids. And I want to let the world know that tweens are one of the greatest stages to photograph!

Tweens know what clothes they like. They are not afraid to have their picture taken. They know they are fabulous and can’t wait to show it all off in front of the camera.

When I set out on a tween photoshoot I have a simple formula that I like to follow. Use these steps to create an experience that the tweens love!