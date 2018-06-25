How I edit a photo to remove distractions in Lightroom and Photoshop

Whenever I take a photo I try to make sure there are as little distractions around as possible (unless I need them in there to tell the story).

But sometimes when the moment is right, I don’t have time to prepare and I have to just snap the photo.

This usually leaves me with having to get rid of the distractions in post processing.

In this video, I will show you how I got rid of distractions to make it not only pleasing to the eye but allowing my viewers to focus on the moment.

I use Lightroom for editing about 95% of the time. However, for this photo I will be using both Lightroom and Photoshop. The majority of the time I’ll be in Photoshop showing you different techniques I used to create the end photo.

In general, doing a bit of heavy editing to a photo like this typically takes me about 10 minutes. But because I’m walking you through my thoughts and basically re-editing it from scratch, the video is a bit longer.