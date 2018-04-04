I’ve fallen in love with high contrast black and white images.

I can’t wait to share with you how I get this look!

When converting to black and white, all images aren’t created equal. Certain images just seem to shine in black and white.

When choosing images to edit in a high contrast black and white style, look for images with lots of contrast. You want really bright areas and really dark areas.

Pay attention to your use of light. Strong directional light, patches of hard light, rim light, and backlight give you bright brights and dark shadows.

Contrast can also come from a wide tonal range. Images with mostly middle gray won’t have a big emotional and visual impact.