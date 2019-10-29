It’s no secret: my family LOVES Halloween. I mean, what isn’t there to love? You get to pretend you are someone else. You get to stay up past bedtime running around the neighborhood with friends. And there are mass quantities of candy.

And because we love it so much, I have taken extra care to document our Halloween costumes over the years. While of course you could just snap a quick phone picture and go about your trick-or-treating mission, I think it’s a lot more fun to take Halloween portraits that transform us into the characters we are that year.

Over the years I have learned a few tricks to making our portraits really work. Today I am sharing my keys for Halloween costume photo success so that you, too, can capture your little ghosts and goblins in pictures.