5 Steps for creative flower photography

People often ask me if I live surrounded by beautiful fields of flowers and this makes me chuckle every time.

With the techniques described next, I’m going to show you how to make it look like you do!

1. Choosing your subject

I don’t usually shoot random flowers that I find growing around because the light is not always right. Instead, I carefully select an interesting flower or an uninteresting plant and bring it to where the light is right.

Where do I find my subjects? Usually at the grocery store.

Every Monday I go grocery shopping and take some time to walk around the flower section to see what catches my eye. Usually it’s one type of flower and some random fillers to go with it. I don’t spend a lot of money on this, though.

Another place I search for subjects is my own back yard. I have a few beds of flowers/greens that change a lot during the year and there’s almost always something I can use.

Your subject can be anything, not only beautiful flowers. Even the most uninteresting thing can make the most interesting shot. It’s not unusual for me to shoot dead or droopy flowers!