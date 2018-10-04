How to create a workspace that inspires creativity and productivity

4.) Consider how color affects your creativity

There are all kinds of scientific studies that will tell you that color affects the way your brain functions (orange is supposed to inspire creativity, FYI). However, I am here to tell you that whatever colors make you happy, THOSE are the colors you should include in your office space.

Do you love clean and monochromatic? Roll with that in your workspace! Do you wish that everything could be bright and vibrant all the time? You have my permission to throw the whole rainbow at your office! The point is, don’t hesitate to forego trends and use color to make your designated workspace a place that makes you smile.

While I am a girl who LOVES color, my office is stark white. Not only does this make the relatively small space feel bigger, but it allows the room to be a blank canvas where I can add color for pops of happiness. Even better, I can change things out for different seasons or moods (I particularly like changing my throw pillow covers!) to keep my office fresh and exciting.

5.) Make yourself comfortable while you work

I can guarantee that if my hiney is hurting while I am editing photos, I am not going to sit there for long! Having a place to sit that is comfortable is often a secondary consideration but is truly SO important to creating a functional workspace.

A chair with cushioning is helpful and I love one that is adjustable so I can work at different heights. When I want to really work on my posture and core muscles, I swap my chair for an exercise ball that is surprisingly comfortable AND helps keep me in proper alignment.

Of course, comfort goes beyond your desk chair! I always keep throw blankets and a sweater close by in my office so that I don’t have to leave my space should it get chilly. You will be amazed at how something as simple as a basket of blankets can boost your productivity and keep your workspace cozy and inviting.

6.) Fill your workspace with proper lighting

There is nothing…I repeat NOTHING…worse that fluorescent lights. If you are in a space that has them, turn the switch off and fill your space with lamps. I promise it will increase your desire to go to your office 100%.

While I of course want you to choose light fixtures that you adore, the most important variable here will be the lightbulbs in those fixtures. To create lighting that most closely matches daylight and maximizes productivity, choose a bulb between 5000K and 7000K.

LED lights can last up to 50 times longer than traditional bulbs (keeping you from changing them out so often!) and are always my first choice. I also like to add dimmers to my light fixtures when possible so that I can adjust the brightness of my lights with the light coming through my windows and the brightness of my computer monitor.