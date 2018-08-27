How to create negative space (even in a messy home)

When I first started on my photography journey I learned the importance of composition in a photograph. It didn’t take long for me to become obsessed with learning compositional techniques when I saw the impact they could have on my images. As I worked to define my style, I found that utilizing negative space was one of my favorite compositional tools.

Negative space, simply put, is an area of “empty” space around your main subject (or the positive space, if you will). It keeps a photograph simple and uncluttered while also having the potential to add drama and intensity. It is no wonder I fell in love with this technique.

As a stay at home mom of nine homeschooled children, keeping things uncluttered and spaces empty is nearly an impossible task. Though we are involved in various outside activities, the majority of the time we are at home and together. Like most families, our real life rarely lends itself to negative space.

As an artist, this quickly became a source of discouragement. I craved the simple and uncluttered look of negative space and yet my home was anything but uncluttered! Who can feel me here?! I am happy to tell you that you do not need to give up on negative space.

One of the joys of photography is that we can scenes with our cameras that show only what we want to see. Even in the most cluttered of spaces, you can create negative space. As with most things, practice makes perfect. So be sure to pick up your camera every day if to perfect this craft!

If I can create negative space in my home, ANYONE can! Let me be a source of encouragement as you set out to use this compositional technique. Honestly, there isn’t anything spectacular about what I am about to say, it’s actually pretty simple! However, it is sometimes the simple things that are the biggest game changers.