5 Inspiring ways to create gorgeous macro photography

Above photo by Humera Aaqib

Spring is such a perfect time to practice macro photography!

The weather is finally warming up for many of us and we can get outside, enjoy some sunshine, and look for blooms and signs of new life.

Here are a few of my favorite tips and tricks for macro photography, along with gorgeous illustrative images from the fabulous alumni of my Art of Macro Photography workshop.

1. Keep your eyes open.

My favorite tip may be the most obvious but it’s worth stating. When shooting macro, always keep your eyes open for new opportunities and subjects.

This is a time to really slow down and take in all the beauty in the tiny details around you. You may have an idea of what you want to capture when you set-out to shoot, but sometimes the most interesting and exciting photo opportunities come from the most spontaneous subjects!

If you are open-minded, keep observing, and stay curious, you will be amazed at what you may find.