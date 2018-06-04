5 Inspiring ways to create gorgeous macro photography

Above photo by Humera Aaqib
Spring is such a perfect time to practice macro photography!
The weather is finally warming up for many of us and we can get outside, enjoy some sunshine, and look for blooms and signs of new life.
Here are a few of my favorite tips and tricks for macro photography, along with gorgeous illustrative images from the fabulous alumni of my Art of Macro Photography workshop.
1. Keep your eyes open.
My favorite tip may be the most obvious but it’s worth stating. When shooting macro, always keep your eyes open for new opportunities and subjects.
This is a time to really slow down and take in all the beauty in the tiny details around you. You may have an idea of what you want to capture when you set-out to shoot, but sometimes the most interesting and exciting photo opportunities come from the most spontaneous subjects!
If you are open-minded, keep observing, and stay curious, you will be amazed at what you may find.
2. Pay attention to your background.
This could mean making sure you have a simple background without distractions or it could mean finding or creating a really interesting and beautiful background. The point is that it isn’t just your subject that makes the image work.
Take the time to decide if the background adds visual interest to your photograph or if it is distracting from your intended subject. Don’t be afraid to move things to new locations. The background can totally make or break your image!
3. Experiment with color.
Utilizing color theory is one of the best ways to add interest to your macro images. Consider how the combinations of colors in your photograph will work together to create something beautiful and interesting.
I love to think about how my background color will look with my subject color. Complementary color and monochromatic color schemes are a couple of my favorite options for macro photography.
4. Shoot the unexpected.
You will be amazed at how macro photography can make mundane objects, or even dead foliage, seem utterly exquisite. The joy of macro photography is that it gives us a glimpse of things that aren’t readily visible to the naked eye.
Don’t limit yourself to obvious subjects like flowers. Sometimes the things that we might consider to be “ugly” are the subjects that are the most fascinating up close.
5. Change your perspective.
I don’t use a tripod for macro photography because I want to be able to move around and shoot from all different angles. Shoot from above, below and to the side of your subject. Observe how the light and background changes as you move around and see if you find something that works.
Try to think outside of the box and shoot from new perspectives and angles.
Now get out and dust off your macro lens!
If you’d like to learn more, The Art of Macro Photography workshop begins on June 18th!
