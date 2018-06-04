5 Inspiring ways to create gorgeous macro photography

by Tiffany Kelly | 0 Comments
  • The weather is finally warming up for many of us and we can get outside, enjoy some sunshine, and look for blooms and signs of new life. Here are a few of my favorite tips and tricks for macro photography!

5 Inspiring ways to create gorgeous macro photography

Above photo by Humera Aaqib

Spring is such a perfect time to practice macro photography!

The weather is finally warming up for many of us and we can get outside, enjoy some sunshine, and look for blooms and signs of new life.

Here are a few of my favorite tips and tricks for macro photography, along with gorgeous illustrative images from the fabulous alumni of my Art of Macro Photography workshop.

1. Keep your eyes open.

My favorite tip may be the most obvious but it’s worth stating. When shooting macro, always keep your eyes open for new opportunities and subjects.

This is a time to really slow down and take in all the beauty in the tiny details around you. You may have an idea of what you want to capture when you set-out to shoot, but sometimes the most interesting and exciting photo opportunities come from the most spontaneous subjects!

If you are open-minded, keep observing, and stay curious, you will be amazed at what you may find.

Photo by Brandie Koch
Photo by Elizabeth Partin

2. Pay attention to your background.

This could mean making sure you have a simple background without distractions or it could mean finding or creating a really interesting and beautiful background. The point is that it isn’t just your subject that makes the image work.

Take the time to decide if the background adds visual interest to your photograph or if it is distracting from your intended subject. Don’t be afraid to move things to new locations. The background can totally make or break your image!

Photo by Erika Mobley

3. Experiment with color.

Utilizing color theory is one of the best ways to add interest to your macro images. Consider how the combinations of colors in your photograph will work together to create something beautiful and interesting.

I love to think about how my background color will look with my subject color. Complementary color and monochromatic color schemes are a couple of my favorite options for macro photography.

Related: 8 Ways to spice up a boring macro photograph

Photo by Kelly King Cormier

4. Shoot the unexpected.

You will be amazed at how macro photography can make mundane objects, or even dead foliage, seem utterly exquisite. The joy of macro photography is that it gives us a glimpse of things that aren’t readily visible to the naked eye.

Don’t limit yourself to obvious subjects like flowers. Sometimes the things that we might consider to be “ugly” are the subjects that are the most fascinating up close.

Photo by Julie Pease
Photo by Kate Luber

5. Change your perspective.

I don’t use a tripod for macro photography because I want to be able to move around and shoot from all different angles. Shoot from above, below and to the side of your subject. Observe how the light and background changes as you move around and see if you find something that works.

Try to think outside of the box and shoot from new perspectives and angles.

Photo by Beth Mosher
Photo by Anne Wood Bryant

Now get out and dust off your macro lens!

If you’d like to learn more, The Art of Macro Photography workshop begins on June 18th!

About the Author:

Tiffany is a portrait and fine art macro photographer who lives near Atlanta GA with her amazing husband, two adorable daughters, and one loyal rescue pup. She loves finding beauty in the mundane and capturing little details. Visit Tiffany Kelly online.
FOLLOW :

