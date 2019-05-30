Study the shadows

Before a portrait session, I like to do the “hand test.” It’s a great way to study how the light is falling and adjust your settings prior to putting your subject in place.

I simply hold my hand where I plan to photograph my subject. I first adjust my exposure and white balance. Then I study the shadows.

This is one of the single most important things you can do when studying light. How are the shadows falling across my hand? Are they soft and subtle or are they dark and dramatic? In what direction are the shadows falling? How do these things change as I move my hand in relation to the light?

If you don’t see shadows on your hand, chances are you are shooting in flat light. You want the presence of shadows because it’s going to give your image depth and dimension. It will make your two-dimensional photo feel three-dimensional.

The closer you place your subject to the window the more dramatic the light will be. This strong tonal contrast between light and dark is called Chiaroscuro.

By placing your subject right next to a window you will have a dramatic light fall off. That makes your background nice and dark while isolating your subject.

If you are striving for more even light throughout the scene, consider placing your subject farther away from the window.

Once you are ready to photograph your subject, study how the light is falling on his or her face. This is so important when photographing a portrait as the face is the first thing the viewer will see. Making slight adjustments to your position or your subject’s position can greatly alter how the light is falling on his/her features.