How to create authentic and beautiful maternity photos

I distinctly remember my first maternity client and how painfully awkward it was.

Prior to the session I spent time searching for inspiration. And all I could find was ethereal draping fabrics, blowing wind and lots of bare skin out in fields of flowers. They were beautiful photographs, but they just weren’t me at all.

I couldn’t imagine setting up a studio of flowing drapery that covers everything except the bare essentials (cough, cough, the bump). Balancing baby blocks on my client’s belly was just not going to work for me. I just kept thinking to myself, there had to be some kind of in-between.

On top of the general look of the session, I was beginning to feel really self conscious when it came to how I would work through various poses. Thoughts like, “What should they do with their hands?”, “Is it too cheesy for the mom to hold the belly?” or “How do I capture the couple without making it resemble a bad prom photo?” would whirl through my head on an endless loop. It certainly wasn’t easy to get past these cliches of maternity photography, but I have found immense success in embracing the awkwardness.

It became increasingly important to me document this time with my clients in a way that made them remember who they were before their baby was born. Everything clicked for me once I shifted my focus off the bump and to the expecting couple.

I chose to capture the simple things like their morning routine. I documented how dad saw mom’s body in that moment or even the dog’s apprehension to her growing belly. In this approach, I found myself carving a path to more authentic maternity portraits. It felt like a breath of fresh air and even better, my clients were over the moon.

Through many lifestyle maternity sessions over the past six years, I have developed some tried and true tips to creating an environment for not-at-all-awkward maternity photos. Here are my top six tips for an intimate, swoon worthy, non-cheesy maternity session for those clients looking for something a little more real.