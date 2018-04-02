I’ll admit it, if I have a session scheduled one evening I find myself staring at the skies and compulsively checking my radar apps to make sure that it’s not going to rain.

In my book, rain + client session = reschedule.

However, just because it’s raining doesn’t mean you can’t take pictures of either your own kids, your dog, your neighbor’s kids, etc! Heck, you could probably still shoot your clients but I think most clients aren’t going to want an entire session in the rain!

So while most people are packing up their gear and calling it quits when the storm clouds roll in, do something different and embrace the rain. I bet you will create something truly magical!

But before you go running outside doing a rain dance, there are a few things you should keep in mind in order to keep everyone safe and create beautiful images. Listed below are my favorite tips for capturing rain images.

1. Find cover

Let’s face it, your camera is expensive. The last thing you want is to expose it to water and then face a costly repair bill.

So when I’m taking pictures of my kids in the rain I like to stay warm and dry in the garage and use my Nikon 70-200 lens to take pictures of them playing in the driveway. I do have to do a bit more directing in this scenario because I need them to move into the frame but it’s an easy option and one that keeps me the most dry!

No garage? Look for a porch roof or awning. If you’re out and about and it starts to rain you can also lift the car tailgate for instant cover or even shoot from inside the car.

If you want to be a bit more mobile when shooting and don’t want to be stuck under a roof, then bring an assistant to hold a large umbrella over you and your camera. Even if you don’t have an assistant you can hold a small umbrella in your left hand and still shoot with your right hand. It’s definitely the most cumbersome but gets the job done.

And if all else fails, if you really want to take rain images but aren’t prepared to find cover and don’t want to risk damaging your equipment then you can always fake it! Turn on the sprinkler and take fun images of the kids playing in the “rain” while you stay dry!