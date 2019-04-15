If you were to briefly glance at my portfolio, you would notice that color plays a key role. Rich and colorful tones are one of the driving forces in my work.

Black and white photography has its place. But for me, color is always the first choice. There are only two reasons I will ever convert to black and white. When I find that color is distracting the overall story (such as color casts and neons), pulling attention away from the emotion of my image. The other reason I would choose a black and white edit is when color isn’t enhancing my image in anyway. This could be that my image lacks a lot of color, contrast and overall punch that I strive for within my work.

But color has my heart. It can add another layer of visual interest. It can guide the viewer through your frame. And when used with intention, it can enhance storytelling and evoke strong emotions.

Let’s explore how color can add to your images and how you can make simple choices to help it tell your stories.