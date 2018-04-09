Like it or not, today we tend to keep family photographs and cherished memories only in digital format.

Most of the images we see on a day-to-day basis are on a screen of some kind.

I’m convinced that the future of our photography will be digital distribution and display of imagery in a form of wall-mounted monitors with rotating landscape images or family portraits hanging in our living rooms, or galleries on our cell phones or whatever device comes next, or the like.

The advantages of electronic images in terms of color, flexibility, accessibility, are just too overwhelming. As a result fewer and fewer people are likely willing to display an actual physical fine art print on their walls.

Yes, digital photo storage is a good idea. However, technology is ever-changing and leaves us with a feeling like we need backups of our backups. There are various formats for digital photographs and videos and those formats need software to correctly render those objects.

Sometimes the standards they use to produce those objects fade away and are replaced by other alternatives and then software that is supposed to render images can’t render older formats, hard drives fail or images are accidentally deleted. As a result the images are no longer visible and we lose a part of family history.

I absolutely believe there are people passionate about actual physical prints like I am. Printing is part of our industry and as photographers we should embrace it. And our challenge in this new world is to educate our audience on what a print can be and to make those prints as amazing as possible.

A printed photograph is emotive and personal. A printed photograph is archival, and there’s something beautiful about a photograph being archival. It means that it’s going to be here for the next generation to enjoy, and that’s important, because I know that this image isn’t going to fade in one, two, three years’ time.

Printing makes me a better photographer. A printed photograph completes my vision as an artist. Everything from how I process an image, how large I print it, and what paper I use for that particular print is guided by my artistic intent.

The workflow described below will help you to print your first photograph through a printing lab, if you’ve never printed before, and can guarantee you will be pleased with the results.

And, perhaps you have been printing already but haven’t been getting quite the results that you’d hoped you’d be getting.

And it’s very easy, sometimes, to blame an album manufacturer or a lab, and saying “their printing is not that good!” Well, maybe there’s a little bit more to the story, maybe we need to do something at our end to fix things.

What is color?

Our eyes can distinguish more than 10 million colors. What we see as a color is actually our eyes picking up a part of the spectrum of light. Light that appears white to us such as light from the sun is actually composed of many colors.

The primary color system that photographers deal with when shooting and manipulating digitally is known as additive colors. When the red, green and blue phosphors of a pixel are illuminated simultaneously, that pixel becomes white (additive color system).

The colors that make up subtractive system are cyan, magenta, yellow and key (black) (CMYK). This system is used for printing our images.