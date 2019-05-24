The value of constructive critique

Before finding Clickin Moms, I had come across other forums. They were mostly male dominated (sorry guys!) and they were just plain harsh.

The critiques were critical and rarely constructive. I left those experiences feeling beaten down, believing that my photos had no redeeming qualities.

This was one of the most helpful things about Clickin Moms to shape me as a photographer. The members, Click Pros, and Clickin Moms Mentors all left me kind but constructive feedback on my images. They told me both my strengths and weaknesses. This allowed me to correct the mistakes, feel proud of my progress, and stay motivated to keep improving.

Receive constructive critique on YOUR images from industry professionals on the Clickin Moms forum. See how here!

Not only did reading the critiques about my own work help me to develop my skills, but so did reading the expert critiques of other photos and providing peer critique for my fellow forum members. Studying the work of other photographers, regardless of whether they are brand new to photography or masters in the art, is one of the most valuable learning tools there is.

It’s easy to look subjectively at a photograph and say that you like or you don’t like it. However, I believe it is way more valuable to ask the question “Why?” It’s important to be objective and to dissect the elements in an image and say, “This works/doesn’t work because of A, B, and C.” Offering actionable points on how the photograph can be improved upon has been key to helping me assess how to improve my own photos.

Learning to look at photographs objectively has been a game changer for me. That’s not to say that I don’t still have times when I dislike my work or wish I could improve. We all have times like these! But Clickin Moms has given me the tools to look at those so-called weaknesses and devise plans to move toward making stronger images.