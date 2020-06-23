1. Get the list. Download the list so you can have it handy on your phone and computer, print it off so you can check things off as you capture them, and get inspired by all of the summer fun you have in store.

2. Start taking pictures! Find an item on the list and photograph it with the camera you have with you. Whether it be with you DSLR or your phone camera, every shot counts.

3. Share your summer fun with us from July 1 – July 31, 2020. We will be refreshing our Instagram feed often because we cannot wait to see what you capture. Just use the hashtags #ClickinMomsHunt20 and #listitem (e.g., #bubbles or #picnicbasket) on your public Instagram account so that we are sure to see them – or share them with us in the dedicated Photo Hunt picture share inside the Clickin Moms forum. We will be featuring our favorites throughout the month!

4. Become a Clickin Moms member! While you do not have to be a Clickin Moms member to participate, joining the community is a great way to connect with other women who love photography just as much as you do! PLUS, becoming a member gets you access to thousands of tutorials, picture shares, and conversations that will take your photography to the next level! Ready to check it out for yourself? Sign up now for a free two week trial!