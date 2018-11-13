Clickin Moms favorite things 2018: 79 Holiday gift ideas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Family gatherings, cozy traditions, and celebrations await as we all dive into the end-of-the-year holidays.
That also means it is time for one of our favorite Clickin Moms Blog posts: The Click & Co. Team’s Favorite Things! We are sharing our most-loved products so that you can find something perfect for everyone on your list…or for yourself!
So pour a cup of hot cider, wrap-up in your favorite blanket, and let’s chat about all of the things we have been loving in 2018 that we know you will love too!
Meg Loeks
Love Your Melon beanies
We have one in just about every color. These hats are warm, comfortable, and most importantly go to a great cause. They donate money to pediatric cancer research as well as hats for children battling cancer.
Kodiak Surrey II Boots
I LOVE these boots! I have a slight obsession with boots in general and it’s really all I wear, especially since our winter lasts for 6 months out of the year. While they are definitely not made for hiking, they are perfect for everyday, running errands and going out in. I love to order our outdoor gear from REI because of the incredible customer service.
Sony a7 III
This mirrorless camera is incredible! It’s lightweight and most importantly has incredible focus. I love the auto eye tracker!
Sigma 105mm f/1.4
It’s called the bokeh master for a reason. It may be heavy but it’s worth it. It can turn everyday moments into magic!
Mickie DeVries
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Peak Design Everyday Backpack
This backpack was the perfect way to keep my camera gear safe and organized on a trip through several national parks. I love all the innovative features! If you get this make sure you watch their video on all the features to make sure you don’t miss anything!
Capture Camera Clip
A fellow CMer told me about this when I asked on the forum which backpacks would be good for my out west trip. This clip attaches to my backpack with a plate that also screws into the bottom of my camera. I can just slide my camera into the clip and carry my camera with the lens facing down. This is surprisingly comfortable and my neck was so thankful not to carry the weight of my camera all day!
Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara
I always have smudges under my eyes if I wear mascara, but not with this mascara! This mascara tubes your lashes and doesn’t flake at all during the day. When you get your eyes wet the mascara pulls off in fiber tubes. So great for anyone that finds their mascara smudging everyday!
Fini Balsamic Vinegar Reduction
This might be the oddest item on the list this year, but I love this stuff!! I used to try and reduce my balsamic vinegar myself, but it burns so easily even when I’m constantly stirring it, that buying it already reduced was life changing, well maybe not life changing, but I was pretty happy! I love it drizzled on pizza that has olive oil for the sauce, fresh mozzarella, and prosciutto!
Susan Bahen
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Vi Trainer
This is a really cool virtual cardio trainer that consists of bluetooth earphones and a smartphone app. The more you use Vi the better she can make changes to your workouts. She makes working out fun!
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II
Size matters when you travel as much as I do and I wanted a system that wasn’t going to weigh me down. The micro four thirds OM-D E-M1 paired with the M.Zuiko ED 12-40mm f2.8 PRO (24-80mm full frame equivalent) delivers in a lightweight, weatherproof yet rugged package. I got caught in a downpour in Newfoundland without rain gear for my camera and I didn’t worry a bit!
Calm App
I can’t live without this meditation and sleep app. I love the guided meditations but it’s the sleep stories that have me hook. They are perfect for when you are having trouble turning off your busy mind or to help you sleep on the plane.
The Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment by Tatcha
This is the BEST under eye concealer treatment I have come across and I’ve been looking for YEARS! It’s a little pricey but a little goes a very long way. You only need to use the tiniest amount under each eye to make it look like you’ve been sleeping like a baby.
Caroline Jensen
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Karina dresses
I love a good travel dress! These dresses are of high quality, machine washable, great fitting, and made in the USA. I love that they NEVER wrinkle and are comfy enough to SLEEP IN, ask me how I know (minimalist packing girl over here).
Rothy’s
These are so comfortable and made of recycled water bottles too! I like that I can take out the insole when my feet swell from walking forever and you can throw them in the washing machine! They are like slippers, but refined looking.
Sony FE 90
This lens has been used like crazy this year! It is crazy sharp and great for portraits too!
Kite Hill Greek Plant-Based Yogurt (plain)
I am vegan and have missed yogurt. I literally buy all the store has in stock and mix it with chia seeds and stevia drops. I adore this stuff! Mix in some cherries and granola and it’s dessert!
Kellie Bieser
EDITOR, CLICKIN MOMS BLOG
Profoto B10 Air TTL Duo Kit
Off-camera flash scared me for the LONGEST time and it wasn’t until I got Profoto products in my hands that I felt like I could use these tools intuitively. AND THEN the folks at Profoto outdid themselves by creating the amazingly portable, powerful, all-around-awesome B10 that has 100% changed the way I look at light. And the only thing better than one light is TWO lights plus a really cool backpack :).
Yearly Co. bangles
Mr. Bieser started my collection of Yearly Co. bangles a while ago and there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t wear them. Each bangle is handcrafted and signifies another year of marriage or any other event that is worth celebrating. Dainty and lightweight, they just keep getting better the more you add to your stack!
Nikon Z7
Incredible clarity, perfect ergonomics, and 493 focus points (!!!) make this my DREAM camera. Even better, paired with the FTZ Adapter I can use it seamlessly with all of my f-mount lenses.
Little Seed Farm Elasticity Serum
I have tried a lot of face oils over the years and none of them compares to this glorious concoction. It smells divine and feels positively luxurious without being too greasy. It’s my (not-so-secret) secret to perfectly glowing skin!
Kate Luber
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Nikon 24mm f/1.4
This lens is light and sharp and reasonably affordable! I recently traveled to shoot a wedding, and I think I shot almost half of the wedding on this lens alone!
SpinLight 360
I’ve used a cheap black piece of foam (black foamie thing) for years to flag my flash when I bounce, but it can be a pain when I need to move it or adjust it. The spinlight gives me the option of my black flag as well as tons of other modifiers and the whole thing spins for super speedy adjustment to get the light I want.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Setting Spray
This stuff is no joke! If you need your makeup to last all night (or even all day and all night!) this stuff is magic. You can even wear a scarf covering your face and the makeup won’t transfer!
Yoga Toes
As a dancer, I’ve used these for years to increase foot flexibility, but they are also a miracle for your feet after a long day of shooting a wedding. Pop them on while you’re uploading and culling for some instant relief.
Sarah Gupta
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Madewell Zip-Top Transport Carryall
I am a bag addict. I own like 3 pairs of shoes and 15 bags. I have a bag in every size, shape and color. This is my most expensive bag- but I am obsessed with it. It fits everything for me to tote around in NYC. I fit Aiden’s things, my necessities (camera) and then some. It is cute, stylish and made SO WELL.
Nespresso Vertuo Chrome Bundle
Hands down the greatest coffee EVER. I am a coffee snob. I haven’t been to a star bucks since I bought this machine. What I love about this is that the coffee pods ARE RECYCLABLE. That is very important to me. Keurig does NOT recycle their cups but they do have a re-usable one.
Women’s Wicked Soft Knit Set
If you live in the north, especially the deep north, warm pajamas are a must. I love everything LL Bean but these Wicket Soft Knit Pajamas are heavenly.
Vanguard Alta Pro Tripod
I recently got the Vanguard Alta Pro 263AB 100 and it is the most functional tripod that I have ever used. It is fairly lightweight, not the lightest out there but for light travel, you can carry this around with no problem.
Sarah Wilkerson
CEO
Leuchtturm1917 Notebook
These substantial, no-bleed pages are simply satisfying to write on, it lays flat, and it has a great feeling cover. I use mine to keep a daily productivity journal / task list for work, but this notebook is also a particularly popular choice for bullet journaling and would be great for dream or gratitude journaling as well.
Vellabox
I discovered Vellabox when they took part in Clickin Moms’ January 2018 Member Perks (always my favorite place to discover cool new brands — both photography and lifestyle related), and I’ve kept my subscription ever since. Each month, I get two new amazing, hand-poured artisan candles in gorgeous seasonal scents, and they keep my office smelling incredible!
Buffy Comforter
It really good as all of the reviews claim. “Like sleeping under a cloud,” one had written; that sold me. Made of silky, spa-grade eucalyptus fabric and filled with magical fluffiness derived from recycled bottles, it’s warm but not-too-hot, super soft, extraordinarily light, and environmentally friendly.
Makeup Forever Pro Light Fusion Highlighter in Golden Pink
I’ve been through a lot of highlighters. This one — all glow, no glitter — is the absolute best, AND it photographs as a natural sheen!
Kristen Ryan
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Nespresso VertuoLine
Love love love my Nespresso Vertuoline Coffee Maker for my lattes every morning.
Zojirushi Thermos
Sunrise shoots wouldn’t be the same without my coffee kept hot in my Zojirushi Thermos.
Breakthrough Photography ND filters
I always need several ND filters in my bad so I can shoot long exposures any & every chance I get! I love Breakthrough Photography’s ND filters and have a 6 stop, 10 stop and 15 stop in my bag.
PhotoPills app
I love this app for planning my Astrophotography. This app allows me to plan my Milky Way shooting months in advance and know exactly what time and where I need to be to capture the Milky Way core.
Ebony Logins
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Smith Farms Natural Skincare Complete Face Care Gift Set
The set includes a cleanser, toner, and face cream. These organic and vegan products are so silky smooth and hydrating! It’s perfect for sensitive skin and leaves you looking radiant.
Sony a7Riii
This camera has incredible dynamic range and works exceptionally well in low light situations. I love the auto-focus capabilities more than words can express! I shoot with my Nikon d750 simultaneously at weddings and it’s a simple transition between the two cameras on the fly.
Pic-Time
This gallery software makes life so easy! I upload full-res images with minutes! It then allows clients to download full-res and web-sized images. It’s so fast! I also love that client images are placed into products in my customized store, so that clients can see their final product while they purchase.
Lily Jade Elizabeth Messenger Bag/Backpack
My Lily Jade has gotten so many compliments! I made this diaper bag into the perfect trendy camera bag. I love that it converts easily into a backpack.
Deven Travelstead
DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND EVENTS
Eve Lom Radiance Face Oil
Makes everything better but definitely a luxe treat. An intensely hydrating, quick-absorbing oil enriched with antioxidants works on every skin type!
Sarah Happ Lip Scrub
Can you tell I have a beauty product thing?! This eliminates dry, flaky skin, immediately leaving lips soft and supple.
Quay After Hours sunglasses
Really I love all Quay sunnies but this is my current favorite style. Living in LA I feel like I need sunglasses all of the time and these are priced right for tossing in my bag.
Gel Pens
I am a doodler! I love a good pen and these are it.
Jen Bilodeau
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Pilcro jeans
As much as I love to wear leggings, when I put on a pair of jeans I want them to feel like jeans (not leggings that looks like jeans!) and these Pilco jeans are my go-to. The waist is high enough that I can play with my kids or conduct a photo shoot without worrying about my jeans sliding down too low when I bend down, and I love the classic jean thickness to them.
Sigma 35mm f1.4 ART
This lens is on my camera 95% of the time. The sharpness of this lens is incredible and I especially love the look of this lens when I shoot wide open at 1.4. With my clients, this focal length lets me shoot in nice and close to my subjects, connecting with them in the moment we are capturing. This lens is also essentially the only lens I use for my 365 project – when I step back, it is such a beautiful story-telling lens!
Argan Oil
This oil is simple, inexpensive and super moisturizing. I use it first and then layer SPF lotion over. It’s also great as a scalp or hair moisturizer, which is great on my curls that tend to get dry in the winter.
Chatbooks
These little books makes printing my 365 photos so easy! Every time I post 60 photos to my Instagram account they send an adorable hard-cover book to my door. I have it set up to also print the date and my original caption, so the whole story of my post comes with the book. The best part is that I don’t have to do anything!
Julia Tulley
DIRECTOR OF CLICKIN MOMS
Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM
The Canon 50L is my absolute favorite lens – it’s on my camera at least 80% of the time! It’s unbelievably sharp and creates really dreamy bokeh. Regardless of what else I try out, I always come back to this lens!
Josie Maran 100 percent Pure Argan Oil Light
A staple of mine for years which I use year round, this “light” version of argan oil is particularly wonderful for staying hydrated in the winter. I have sensitive skin prone to breakouts and not only does has this oil calmed my skin overall, it leaves it with a subtle glow!
UGG Scuffette II
Anyone else always have cold feet (or are always just cold)? These super-soft and cozy slippers always keep me warm and are a must-have this winter!
Siete Sea Salt Grain Free Tortilla Chips
For health reasons, I have to follow a grain, gluten, and dairy free diet and that can make snacking… challenging. Enter Siete chips! They have filled the once void in my snacking world! I adore this replacement to traditional tortilla chips so much that I actually order them by the caseload!
Chanel French
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb perfume
The perfect combination of a feminine scent with a little bit of spice and an edge of musk.
Manly Indulgence Black Tuxedo candle
I love candles that are marketed towards men. The woodsy scent paired with the lavender and white musk smells soooo heavenly!
Adobe Spark
I love this program to easily create graphics, videos for clients, and find free stock photos for my Instagram stories.
Editor’s note: We totally needed this doormat as soon as we saw it! You can find one for your own front porch right here.
Kristin Dokoza
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Fenty Match Stix Trio
Buy a brush to apply, much easier and very natural highlights and contours.
Mephisto Helen
These are SO comfortable! The metallic straps make these look just special enough while the unique cork footbed keeps my feet feeling great all day long.
Canon Mark IV
I am in love with this camera. Haven’t felt that immediate connection since I was given the Mark II
Maya Brenner Letter Necklace
I wear this necklace everyday. It is small and elegant and I love that the personalization lets it hold special meaning for me.
Marissa Gifford
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
MaxCurve editing app
I love using curves in Photoshop – it’s my go-to editing tool. I love that I can use the curves tool on my phone with this app and it allows me to save my own presets to use on future images. It can connect remotely to my PS on my laptop and will automatically open whatever image I have open in PS onto my phone’s app. Just save to your phone from the app and you’re good to go!
Not Your Mother’s Plump for Joy Dry Shampoo
My hair gets greasy so fast at the scalp, but I don’t want to over-wash and dry out the rest of my hair so this has become my go-to dry shampoo. I’ve tried so many of them – of all price ranges – some work well but leave my brown hair looking grayish. Others don’t make it grayish but don’t work as well for oil control. This one is the sweet spot for me – awesome oil control, quickly absorbed, no grayish/powdery look to my dark brown hair. Plus it smells amazing!
Ines Rosales Tortas de Aceite
These delicious olive oil treats are crispy, slightly sweet pieces of heaven from Seville, Spain. The Original version is dusted with sugar and has a slight anise flavor. I happen to love anise (and black licorice) so these are the perfect sweet treat for this girl who doesn’t have much of a sweet tooth. The Naranja (orange) version is another option that is out of this world good without the anise. These (of either variety) are my absolute favorite snacks!
ZOMAKE Ultra Lightweight Packable Backpack
This is an absolute MUST on any trip we take. It folds up into a little pocket and weighs absolutely nothing, but expands to hold a surprising amount of stuff. It comes in so many colors, you can get one to suit just about any taste! I love it so much that I’m going to get one for each of my boys this year in their favorite colors as a stocking stuffer this year!
Jessica Nelson
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Harvey’s Seatbelt Bags
I just love these for how stylish and durable they are. I love the one I have and wish I could get another. It’s super strong, roomy and fun. I get a ton of comments on it.
Loopy Cases
I’ve used a few cases in my day but I love this one for the ability to just grab and go and how easy it is to type and hold the phone at the same time. Its super grippy too.
Sanuk Yoga Sling Sandals
My girls both have a pair and I have one too. Super comfy because I only wear shoes with backs.
Rachel Nielsen
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
DVLOP presets
This is the first set of presets I have purchased (and I have purchased a LOT) that I actually love. They are customizable by mixing and matching color profiles, tone curves, etc… I could not love them more! They make my workflow lighting fast!
Infinite Color Panel
This is still a pretty new tool for me but I am already amazed at the color possibilities in my images with this Photoshop extension! It is magic for color toning and so easy to use!
Rejuveniqe Oil
The most amazing oil I have ever used on my hair and skin! I can’t live without it and isn’t greasy like other skin oils I have tried.
Birkenstock Mayari
I used to be a flip flop girl but I can’t seem to take these off! They are so comfortable and I can’t live without them. If I could only find a way to wear them to weddings haha!
Jyotsna Bhamidipati
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Canon Mark IV
The BEST purchase EVER and I love love my Mark IV!
PIXEL FSK 2.4 GHz Wireless Shutter Remote
I still own my Canon 6D and just do my self portraits using that and the remote. It’s seriously so less work and I love that my little loves to play with that remote too and we get some fun images!!
Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker
It;s the BEST Ever and saved me a lot of Starbucks money! I could talk about my coffee all day long!
Chanel Vitalumiére Aqua
That is all I use and will never switch it up!
Gina Yeo
CLICKIN MOMS MENTOR
Lee Filter System
I absolutely love these filters! My landscape photography would not be as dynamic without them. The foundation kit is easy to install and I can quickly change filters in order to catch a rapidly changing sunrise or sunset. When I’m out shooting landscapes my Lee Foundation Kit holder, my 77mm Adapter Ring, and my 10 Stop Neutral Density Filter are my favourites and must haves for me.
Neewer Digital Intervalometer
This time release remote is another must have for shooting landscape images. I use it as a real time, long exposure and time lapse shutter release. I also love that I can use it to capture self portraits.
Sorel boots
Living in a climate where cold, wet, and snow are the norm for about six months a year my Sorel boots are a must have. I love how stylish and functional they are! There are so many great choices.
Burts Bees Lip Balm
Living in a dryer climate soothing lip balm is a necessity. I use Burt’s Bees to soothe my dry and chapped lips and keep them stored in my purse, vehicle and throughout my home. I also like that they are a natural product.
Leave A Comment