When photographing newborns, I’m always looking for ways to get variety.

Traditional ways to do this include changing the pose, changing the props, or using different angles.

Another way to get variety, and one that I use frequently, is to change up how you use your light source.

45 degree angle portrait lighting

The typical lighting used with newborns is a 45 degree angle light. It is soft, sweet, and beautiful on babies.

I tend to start the photos I take somewhere between 45 and 90 degrees. I prefer that a little better than true 45 degrees.

So don’t get too caught up in trying to place baby exactly 45 degrees from the light source. I find it most effective to pay attention to how the light is landing on baby’s face and tweak as necessary until I love what I see.

One thing I want to point out about this particular image, is the light that is kissing baby’s cheek on camera right. It’s forming a bit of a triangle. This is referred to as a Rembrandt triangle and can be a very desirable look. My “drawing” skills aren’t the best, but I’ve outlined it so it can be more easily seen.

Regardless of whether you see this triangle, you always want to look for a “kiss” of light on the baby’s cheek that is farthest from the light.