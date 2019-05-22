Which one of these portraits looks more appealing to you? I think we can all agree that the one with catchlights gives the eyes more dimension and sparkle to his eyes. This translates to a more lively subject and creates amore pleasing portrait overall.

How do we create catchlights?

To capture catchlights, need to point your subject toward the light source. In doing so, the light source is reflected in the eyes.

When you are outside this means you want to position your subject so that the sun’s light is reflected in the eyes. This doesn’t mean you should have your subject look directly into the sun! That would hurt and it really doesn’t make for the most flattering pictures. You do, however, want your subject to look into the general direction of where the light is falling.

Where to place your subject

Think of a big field surrounded by trees on three sides and a large open field on the fourth side. Picture the sun is still relatively high in the sky. Where should you have your subject look? If you have him look directly into the trees nearby, the eyes will be dark because your subject is looking into a dark area.

But if you turn your subject and have him look toward the open space of the field, it’s a lighter area that will in turn likely give you a catchlight in the eye. I alway try to face my subjects looking out to the biggest available space to catch the light reflected in their eyes.