Capture all your summer memories in photographs

We love the Photo Hunt because it allows this big, diverse, international community to work together toward a common goal and shoot alongside each other as if we were right next door (though you don’t have to be a member to join the fun!). It is just one of the many ways that Clickin Moms fosters friendship and connection among its members and we couldn’t love it more.

Even better, at the end of the month we will all have hard drives full of the BEST kinds of summer memories! With 75 unique items on this year’s list, there will be no shortage of inspiration to help you capture all the summer fun you encounter this year.

Today we are listing our favorite tips and tricks for bottling-up all of what makes summer so special in our photographs.