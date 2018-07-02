Capture all your summer memories in photographs

July is an exciting month in the world of Clickin Moms as it is the month we participate in one of our favorite traditions: the Clickin Moms Photo Hunt! This year is extra special as it is the 10th Annual Clickin Moms Photo Hunt and we couldn’t be more excited about all of the fun we have in store!
*insert all of the happy jumping up and down and squealing here*
We love the Photo Hunt because it allows this big, diverse, international community to work together toward a common goal and shoot alongside each other as if we were right next door (though you don’t have to be a member to join the fun!). It is just one of the many ways that Clickin Moms fosters friendship and connection among its members and we couldn’t love it more.
Even better, at the end of the month we will all have hard drives full of the BEST kinds of summer memories! With 75 unique items on this year’s list, there will be no shortage of inspiration to help you capture all the summer fun you encounter this year.
Today we are listing our favorite tips and tricks for bottling-up all of what makes summer so special in our photographs.
Get your Photo Hunt list
We hope you join us for all of the fun that we have in store for the 10th Annual Clickin Moms Photo Hunt (because PRIZES!), but this list is full of so much summer inspiration that we think you need to keep it close by beyond July! There is no excuse for not picking-up your camera when you have 75 ideas waiting for you!
I always download the Photo Hunt list to my phone so that it is handy while I am out and about. I keep a printed copy at home so that I can check things off as I go. I am a list girl and there are few things as satisfying as putting a checkmark in those little boxes!
Get everyone on board
Tell the kids that you want them to help you find the items on your Photo Hunt list and make this a family game! You will be amazed at how much more willing your kids are to be in front of the camera when they are in on the fun. Even more, YOU will be so much more motivated to shoot when you have the kids (or your friends, mom, significant other) reminding you to take a picture of something on your list.
One of the (many) reasons that we love being a part of Clickin Moms is how it motivates and inspires us to pick-up our cameras year-round. It is like having a group of friends shooting with you all the time!
Keep your camera close at hand
Sometimes if my camera is tucked away safely in its bag, it can be really easy to forget about it! Keeping a camera close by all the time (even if it is just your phone) makes it much more likely that you will reach for it when summer inspiration strikes.
My favorite spot to keep my camera is on my kitchen counter (out of reach of the little kids but in the hub of our house and always in sight). That said, if I am away and don’t have my big DSLR with me, I am not going to hesitate to use my phone camera for the Photo Hunt! The best camera is the one you have with you and keeping it close by will ensure that you are ready for whenever inspiration strikes.
Shoot daily
We know that shooting daily can be tough, but there’s a reason that so many photographers call it the biggest game-changer out there…it IS! Picking-up your camera every day will make you a stronger, more confident photographer and you will likely see a notable difference in your work from the beginning of summer to the end.
Shooting daily also ensures that you don’t miss the little moments that can slip by as the summer progresses. Days at the pool can seem mundane by the end of July but I promise that just as much magic happens then as at the beginning. By shooting daily, you are ensuring that you don’t miss a thing.
Keep your gear protected
Summer fun is often messy fun! Be sure to protect your gear with from the elements with the proper accessories.
A nicely padded camera bag can ensure that those lenses and camera bodies don’t feel a thing as you are out and about.
A waterproof phone case is a great way to capture fun moments at the pool without worrying about splashes or spills.
I always keep a rocket air blaster on hand as it is a great way to safely remove sand or other elements that might sneak inside your camera body in between lens changes.
A camera strap is the best way to prevent camera drops and we LOVE how pretty and functional these scarf camera straps are!
Think outside the box
Of course we want you to capture all of the quintessential summer moments that make these months special, but we love to let loose and experiment with our photography!
Maybe that means trying underwater photography for the first time or perhaps you can try to get comfortable shooting in harsh midday sun. Whatever you do, make sure that you are having FUN. In our book, the process is just as important as the outcome.
Give the kids a break sometimes
When my kids are home for the summer, it is pretty tempting to document their every waking move…and sometimes their sleeping moves, too! HA!
However, there are plenty of summer memories that don’t require the kids to be camera-ready. Photograph your own pretty pedicure as you sit poolside, enjoy a glass of rosé and call it “work,” and definitely check-off selfie from your list because we want to see you in these photos, too!
Related: 3 things to photograph (other than kids) this summer!
Go on an adventure…and bring your camera
My favorite kinds of summer days are the lazy ones. Give me a cold drink and the kids running through a sprinkler in the backyard and I am as happy as can be.
That said, I am going to make a point to go on little adventures this summer not only to keep the kids happy and entertained but also to keep great photo opportunities close at hand. Whether you travel far away to a brand new inspiring landscape or you take a quick trip to a part of your hometown you haven’t explored before, get inspired by doing something new and keep your eyes open for all of the photographable moments that await you.
Share what you create
No one should keep all that summer fun to themselves! We want to see all of the magic you capture on the Clickin Moms forum and on Instagram (use the hashtag #ClickinMomsHunt18 so we can find you!).
Not only does sharing your work get you all of the confidence-boosting compliments you could ever want from your family and friends, but it allows you to share your unique perspective with the world. Never underestimate the joy that your photos can bring to those around you. Art is meant to be seen and yours is no exception!
Get your photos off of the screen
Don’t keep all of your amazing summer photos trapped on a hard drive…PRINT THEM! There is nothing as satisfying as seeing your art in a frame (or on a puzzle, in a photo book, on a calendar) and it is the best way to immortalize all of the magic you capture.
The Photo Hunt is sponsored by the amazing folks over at Pinhole Press who are offering all of our participants a generous 20% off site wide. They have a delightfully dizzying array of products that you can choose from to get your photos off of the computer and into your hands and we know you are going to love them.
What summer memories are you most excited to capture this year? Share them with us in the comments below!
Thank you for sharing this! My favorite image is of the hotdogs…now I want to go eat one! My favorite summer images that I want to capture are of course the beach, water play, fresh seasonal produce, lots of outdoor adventures, dirty feet and hands…the list goes on!