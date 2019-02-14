Capture the love: Simple ways to show connection in your photographs

We as photographers all strive to make people feel. We work to tell our stories through the stories of others.

Connecting your photograph to the viewer is very important in order to make your audience feel something when they look at your artwork. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when you’re trying to capture love and connection. Even though it’s usually abundant in our everyday lives, it feels like capturing the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

I am here to help! With a bit of knowledge, patience, and practice, you’ll be on your way to creating stronger connections in no time.