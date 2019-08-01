Macro photography is a genre that every photographer should try at least once in his/her life. The genre teaches many great valuable lessons from which every one of us can grow and apply to any area of interest.

Macro photography teaches us patience and gives us an appreciation for detail. It helps us to slow down as we manually focus our cameras. It forces us to pay special attention to light and makes us more keenly aware of our environment. Macro photography gives us the opportunity to be resourceful and to see our everyday world with new eyes.

I find that these lessons apply not only to my regular shooting, but to all areas of my life! So let’s dive in together so that you can discover the magic that is macro photography.