How to calibrate your camera lens

We’re all busy and the thought of calibrating lenses to me always seemed so time consuming. I would often struggle with finding the time to complete the task. I needed to figure out a quick and easy way for me to calibrate my lenses.

Below I’m going to walk you through an easier way to calibrate your lenses. I’ve found it to be fast and effective.

Not all cameras have “micro calibration” (Canon) or “Fine- Tune” (Nikon) as an option so you need to check your manual first.

To begin, make sure you are in a well lit room. You’ll also need to have a table or long bay window accessible. I would prefer to use a table but my current home doesn’t get the correct amount of light in our kitchen, therefore I use the bay window in my living room.

I place my camera at one end of the window and then use a calibration chart at the other. You don’t need to have this type of chart to complete the process. There are charts, like the one shown, that can be printed from the internet in which you can place a ruler on an angle to help you see where the camera is focusing.

You’re welcome to use any object with contrast such as a doll. I would not use anything that can move such as people or pets as your focus object. The reason for this is that the object needs to stay in the exact same place. If the object moves just slightly it can cause your calibration to not be accurate.

You also need to keep your camera at the same distance from your marker. Placing your camera on a tripod is recommended.

Next, I open my lens up to the widest aperture possible. I then adjust my ISO to be as low as possible, preferably around 100-200. Then I adjust my shutter speed to accommodate the other settings to create accurate exposure.

I make sure my center focus point is lined up exactly where I want focus, which is in the center of the chart. After I click the shutter three times, I look at my LCD screen and zoom in as far as I can to see if the correct focus was achieved. I like to use my LCD screen because I have found it to be as effective as uploading to the computer and reviewing between each adjustment. It save a lot of time and has the same accuracy.

I repeat these steps exactly the same except I change my micro calibration to + or – 5, 10 and 15. You can tell pretty quickly if the camera is front or back focusing. Below you will see the difference with each one.