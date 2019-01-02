Bridging the creative gap: Make the photos of your dreams a reality

Have you ever had an idea for a photo that you simply cannot ignore? This happened to me a while back.

My idea was inspired by an area under our house that is covered by our back porch. The light in this area is similar to that of a garage. I knew that I could use the inverse square law here to get a clean black background while my son played with bubbles.

But alas, when I set up the shot I made a mistake and set him too deep in the shadows. He wasn’t that into it and so I only had a few minutes to shoot. By the time I realized my mistake, he was done and I had to give up.

I was extremely frustrated by my mistake, chastising myself for not setting it up correctly the first time. I had a vision and I couldn’t make it happen! ARGH!

A few days later I tried a simpler shot again, in that same area, just to prove to myself that I could work with that light. Learning from my mistakes, I made it happen.

It was right around this time that I became a podcast junky. I was listening to the Chase Jarvis podcast when he started talking about this thing called the creative gap. His words immediately resonated with me.