There comes a time for all artists when they experience the dreaded rut.

It’s kind of like writers block but for visual artists. Just like with the seasons, comes and goes.

I remember so clearly when my photography passion took hold.

Although I’d been shooting for over a decade, I had never really found my niche. But that season, when I finally had the gear I’d been searching for and the models at my fingertips (my twin toddlers), I was overflowing with creativity.

I would challenge myself daily with new techniques and I was learning about new styles of editing. I was finding my voice. Everything was new. I would hear other photographers complain about being in a rut and I couldn’t imagine it.

In time though, the inevitable prevailed. And I, as most do, have succumbed to a few trenches of inspiration over the years.

There are some days when it just seems too cold, wet, gray, or even too sunny or warm to get up the inspiration to shoot. I’ve started to realize this is just a normal part of the process and not worry too much when my creativity ebbs.

But over the years, I’ve come up with a few ways to get myself back in the flow. A sort of kick in the pants when I start to feel uninspired.

The following are 10 tips from myself and 30 from the Click Pro community:

Give yourself a moment to reset.

Winter can be a bit of a challenge for many photographers. For me, it happens to be Summer. But with new seasons comes new light.

Many people find this jarring and can confuse this with a rut. The beginning of a new season can bring opportunity to see things in a new light, literally. Embrace this!

Often times it just takes a minute to reset yourself into what’s new around you. But once you do, you open yourself up to amazing new challenges. I love the changing of the seasons for just this reason.