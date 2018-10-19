Beyond lemonade stands: how to photograph older children

Perhaps you are sitting with your morning cup of coffee right now. Your are scrolling through your Instagram feed seeing all the pictures of kids doing all the cute things. They are hosting lemonade stands, crawling around in diapers, and twirling in the golden hour sun. And if you are like me you are left wondering, “What do we do when these little muses start growing and having opinions of their own?”

I didn’t start pursuing photography as a hobby until my kids were ten years old. This forced me to adapt my style to capture a stage of life that often falls outside of what is considered to be “cute.” I wanted to capture this in between. I aimed to photograph both the people they were and people they were becoming. And like every mother-photographer, I kept busy documenting our days and adventures while the kept busy growing up.

But I faced a great challenge in that there isn’t a lot of inspiration for photographing this age group honestly. I don’t want to make them cuter or littler than they are. And I certainly don’t want to make them look older or mature than they are. I want to capture them AS THEY ARE. But how?

I found the key to photographing my tween kids was to accept this stage for what it is. Expectations were thrown out the window. Instead, I allowed moments to unfold in front of me. I worked to observe my kids and searched for ways to document their lives honestly.

Working WITH them to get the shot you want

Kids respond well to positive reinforcement and boundaries and older kids are no exception. When convincing them to participate in a shot, I have to ensure that we are on the same team.

I must clearly communicate what to expect. No kid is going to be happy if they think you are going to have the camera out for ten minutes only to have you snap away for an hour!

Likewise, I find that it is highly beneficial to let your kids voice their opinions and set their own boundaries. This opens the door for negotiation and makes them part of the process rather than just being bossed around.

Get all of your gear set-up in advance

I don’t know a single kid at any age who wants to wait around while mom fiddles with her camera settings. By getting all of my gear ready to go before asking my kids to let me photograph them, I buy myself more time to actually take pictures. This allows me to work quickly to capture fast moving action and fleeting moments.