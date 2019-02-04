The best lens to buy for your DSLR camera

Okay, we are going to come clean right now and say that there is no one lens that is the “best.” Depending on what you are photographing and your personal style, any lens could really be declared the “best.”

However in a (very informal) poll of our favorite pros, there was one lens that stood out as the best. The lens that if you could only have one in your bag, would be IT. And it’s the nifty fifty.

The 50mm focal length is a dream for both seasoned professionals and the newest amateurs alike. Today we are sharing just a few of the reasons that you should get your hands on this beauty today.