New baby? Here’s the best milestones to photograph in the first 6 months

There is never a time in a child’s life when more changes than in the first six months.

They go from being floppy little bundles of love to little people, who smile, drool, and can captivate a room.

It seems like for the first 6 months every time that sweet little baby wakes up, they have learned a new trick to entertain and delight.

Each month will have a myriad of achievements to consider, but here are some of my favorite images to capture at each of those milestones.

Newborn:

The “squishy baby face”: You know what I am talking about here – the crazy faces babies make when they are new to this world. It’s like they want to cry, laugh and yawn all at once.

A squishy face can be anything from a huge yawn, a cross-eyed stare, or their own uncontrollable hands smooshing their cheeks together. This is a quintessential newborn photo and it will make you smile for years to come. And it certainly shows more personality than a peacefully sleeping image.

I find the best way to do this is to lay baby awake on a neutral blanket (you are going to want all attention on that face so no patterns to distract) and take the image from right above their face, centering baby right in the middle. Then all you have to do is wait. Your sweet little one will put on a hilarious show all their own!