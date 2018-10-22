A beginner’s guide to real estate and architecture photography

Will a full frame camera, you will be able to see everything that the lens can see and will thus be able to take in the full scene. And when photographing a room or a building, you want to see every last detail! In real estate photography, you really have to be able to tell the whole story of a room in one shot.

All that said, there is a significant price difference between a crop sensor camera and a full frame camera. If you are on a budget, you can absolutely work with a crop sensor camera. You will simply need to be more mindful when choosing your lenses as you will likely have to pick something that is super wide to get the full scene in.

On a full frame camera, the perfect lens is a 16-35 mm lens. It’s crop sensor equivalent is a 10-22 mm lens.

You will want your photos to have as much in focus in possible (ie: a deep depth of field) and as little grain as possible (by keeping the ISO low). Unlike some genres, there isn’t as much room for creative focus techniques and noise is generally unacceptable.

To accommodate this, you will likely need to shoot at a very slow shutter speed. As even the smallest moments in your hands will cause blur, a steady tripod is a must.

A tripod will help to keep your camera steady and your picture in focus. In my real estate photography, I usually shoot at F/9 for a greater depth of field and an ISO of no more than 800 to keep the noise down. At these settings, my shutter speed is often well below what I consider to be a “safe” hand-holding speed.

On a tripod, my camera stays still while the shutter moves allowing me to get those crisp photos full of detail that clients love. Most homes look most appealing in natural light and without a tripod your pictures will be blurry and dark.