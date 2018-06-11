31 photos that capture the beauty of motherhood

Do you ever find yourself searching for the right subject to photograph?

Do you feel as though you could use a friendly nudge to motivate you to pick-up your camera?

Do you like prizes? (There is only one right answer to this question!)

Then you MUST join us for our monthly Forum Photo Contest! Every month we share a new photography prompt on the Clickin Moms photography forum and we challenge members to shoot and share images that show us how they were inspired by our chosen theme.

We are always positively floored by the beauty and creativity that fill the forum as our members share their work and this past month was no exception. The theme of ‘Motherhood’ gave us moments that were tender, sweet, and hilarious, just like the true experience of motherhood.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here and we know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate Carmody Baker for being selected as this month’s winner of a live Breakout session from Click Photo School with her amazing shot!