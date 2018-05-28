Can you backlight your indoor photos? Yes you can!

When you think of backlight, you often think of beautiful settings outside.

But is outdoors the only option for backlighting your images?

Absolutely not! This is how I use backlight indoors…

Find the best window(s).

So first thing’s first, just like when you use backlight outdoors, you have to find the right spot for backlight indoors. That means locating a window that will give you the backlight you want.

I prefer to use bright sunlight when backlighting indoors but soft, cloudy light works, too. I’ll get back to that.

So take a look around your house. What do your windows look like? When does the sun shine through them and how does it look? What time of the day during what time of the year is the sun low enough to shine in the right place?

Our house has lots of good sized windows but only one where the sun shines the right way so I can use it for backlight. It’s an east facing window. This is important because the direction of the window will give you a clue where the sun will be.

Also, it’s only during early spring and early fall the the light will fall into this window low enough to use it for backlight! So in July, when the sun basically never sets here, it’s way too high to use for backlight at this window.

So, both seasons and time of day matter. This is my child hanging out in my favorite window on a glorious but freezing winter day. Perfect for indoor backlight!