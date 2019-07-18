There is something so magical about the space between a baby’s birth and the time baby’s parents bring him or her home from the hospital.

After the thrill and excitement of birth, the first 48 hours of baby’s life are a time of quiet. Distractions from the outside world fall away. An intense love and bonding grows between parents and their new little one.

For us as photographers, it’s also a space where art, beauty, and life intersect. A Fresh 48 Newborn photo session is typically shot within 12-48 hours of a baby’s birth. But it can be so much more than a simple documentation of a baby’s first day in the hospital.

It can be a way to remember the beginnings of a family. These photos can capture the first seedlings of a personality. And a Fresh 48 session can give you the opportunity to share the beauty of what can be a whirlwind in the hospital with a family who might be too sleepy and overwhelmed to remember it all.

Creatively, you have the opportunity to embrace limited space and light. This is a chance to have intense emotion unfolding in front of you and then work to create photographs that capture it all.