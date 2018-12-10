Auto mode to Pro in 16 months: A Clickin Moms journey

Learn how to shoot in manual mode

Understanding the exposure triangle is key if you want to make your vision come to life. Learning to shoot in manual is the best way to fully understand your camera and have full control over your exposures.

You can learn to shoot in manual mode through a book, workshop, YouTube tutorials, or any other way that works best for your learning style. Practice adjusting your ISO, aperture, and shutter speed to get the results you want.

I promise that it will feel like you are fumbling at first. This is normal! But the more you practice, the easier it will become.

PRO TIP: Turn on your histogram and highlight blinkies in camera. When you check the back of your camera, you can see visual representations of your exposure.

The histogram confused me at first, but it doesn’t need to scare you! All you need to know is that the shadows are illustrated at the left of the graph and the highlights are illustrated at the right. All of the points in between are the midtones. If the graph is too high in any one section, make adjustments with your camera settings.

The highlight “blinkies” are another great way to quickly check your exposure in camera. These will be activated when the highlights are overexposed, blinking to warn you that there is no detail in this part of the file. You can make changes to your camera settings if these blinkies are on in an important part of the frame.