Build a relationship with your clients

Just as you have a relationship with your family, build one with those you photograph. I am so lucky to have an extremely loyal client base. The kids I have photographed as babies are still some of the same kids I am photographing at 18 years old and beyond.

I made it a point to build true relationships with those I photograph. By doing so, it creates longevity that can stand the time throughout any changes in the industry.

Take pictures just for you

It’s easy to get caught-up in creating photos for your audience or for work alone. But I urge you to take pictures just for you. You will thank yourself later.

There are no rules to the kinds of pictures you take. They can be of people within your photographic niche, or perhaps just a pretty snowflake you saw. You can even master self-portraits if that makes your heart sing!

Related: Amazing things you should photograph (other than your kids)

In this new stage of life I have been feeling a bit lost with my work, and what I had to offer, in spite of my amazing loyal following.

I originally felt it had to do with going through some sort of creative block. Although creative blocks were a real thing, I now know where they stemmed from. My kids are turning into adults, and I feel I am losing my identity.

No one talks about life after kids when you’re a photographer! Nurturing your soul with work just for you is the best way to prevent the slump and stay connected to your camera (even as the kids grow).

Be present in the pictures with your kids

I know that it is more comfortable behind the camera. But as a mom with a camera, you are motivated to photograph your kids’ lives. And a huge part of their lives is YOU.

Get in the pictures with your kids. These do not have to be perfect! But I promise that as those kids grow, you will be so happy to see all of your smiling faces together. The memories of you with them are the reason that you do what you do.