One of our favorite long-running traditions in the Clickin Moms community is our forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and our fabulous members share what they were inspired to capture.

In October, the Clickin Moms community shared images that captured the theme “Fall” and we’ve picked 38 of our favorites that we’re so excited to share with you.

Congratulations to Kayla Robar for her winning image (above) that has earned her a live Breakout Session from Click Photo School!

Read on to the bottom of this post to see how you can enter this month’s contest. But first, please enjoy this collection of some of our very favorite and inspiring images from this past month: