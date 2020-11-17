One of our favorite long-running traditions in the Clickin Moms community is our forum contest. We announce a new theme at the beginning of the month and our fabulous members share what they were inspired to capture.
In October, the Clickin Moms community shared images that captured the theme “Fall” and we’ve picked 38 of our favorites that we’re so excited to share with you.
Congratulations to Kayla Robar for her winning image (above) that has earned her a live Breakout Session from Click Photo School!
Read on to the bottom of this post to see how you can enter this month’s contest. But first, please enjoy this collection of some of our very favorite and inspiring images from this past month:
Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session?
The Clickin Moms October forum photo contest is open and the theme is FEELS LIKE HOME. We’d love for you to share your favorite image inspired by this theme.
And if you’re not yet a member of Clickin Moms, we’d LOVE to have you come join us! As a member, you get access to photography tutorials, video demos, Q&A threads, image critiques, photo challenges and contests like this one, and so much more! Become a member today!
Leave A Comment