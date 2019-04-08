Share177
Tweet
Pin2
173 Shares

Have you ever wondered how your favorite photographers stay inspired?

Do you wish that you could have access to their unending ideas and creativity?

Well guess what? We know the secret: COMMUNITY!

Over at Clickin Moms, we are always thinking of new contests, games, and exercises to strengthen our photographic skills while having fun and making friends. One of our favorite traditions is the monthly forum contest. We announce a theme and the Clickin Moms members share all of the ways that they were inspired to capture it.

In March, the Clickin Moms community worked to create images for the theme of “Emotion.” These photographs capture joy, sorrow, and everything in between in a way that has touched our hearts and made us feel.

Today we are sharing some of our very favorites for you to enjoy here and we know that you are going to be just as inspired as we are by the amazing artists of the Clickin Moms community. We are thrilled to congratulate Dustyn Yonke for her winning shot (above) that has earned her a live Breakout session from Click Photo School!

You can win, too! Enter this month’s forum photo contest with your take on the theme “KIDS” for a chance to be featured here on the Clickin Moms Blog and win a free live Breakout session!

Liz Binder_lizbinderphotography clickin moms march forum photo contest girl playing in snow on a sunny day
Liz Binder
Clare Midock_clarey clickin moms march forum photo contest girl smiling out window
Clare Midock
Lisa Schwenneker_lisapisa clickin moms march forum photo contest girl frowning in chair
Lisa Schwenneker
Lindsay Lee_lindsayleephotography clickin moms march forum photo contest baby crying
Lindsay Lee
Sara_yysro clickin moms march forum photo contest girl dressed in clown costume
Sara Oberlander
Tania_taniad clickin moms march forum photo contest girl smiling in golden light with hair blowing
Tania Dely
Rebecca Lundin_Rebecca_Lundin
Rebecca Lundin
Svetlana Dimitrova_satla82 clickin moms march forum photo contest mom kissing smiling child
Svetlana Dimitrova
Sarah Messenger_semessenger clickin moms march forum photo contest girl smiling into mirror
Sarah Messenger
Rachel Hall_rachel_1102 clickin moms march forum photo contest blurry boy jumping into pool while man rests on chair
Rachel Hall
Lisa_love3dees clickin moms march forum photo contest girl and boy preparing to jump in pool
Lisa Northum
Beth Cagnoni_bethcagnoni clickin moms march forum photo contest kids playing in light
Beth Cagnoni
Ally Quinlan_allyquinlan clickin moms march forum photo contest toddler at high chair getting face wiped
Ally Quinlan
Dustyn Yonke_dyonke clickin moms march forum photo contest young boy playing guitar singing with eyes closed
*WINNER* Dustyn Yonke
Erin Reinholtz_thisgirlnamederin clickin moms march forum photo contest baby with green food all over face
Erin Reinholtz
Kayren Davis_KayrenD girl in back yard playing
Kayren Davis
Julie Audoux_julieaudoux clickin moms march forum photo contest two kids hiding in cupboard
Julie Audoux
unknown_geliandere clickin moms march forum photo contest kids baking together
Angelica Andere
Valerie Racine_marval clickin moms march forum photo contest people embracing in low light and black and white
Valerie Racine
Christina_VerilyPhotography clickin moms march forum photo contest older man holding baby by window
Christina Werner
Aimee Glucina_aglucina clickin moms march forum photo contest girl pouting
Aimee Glucina
Christine Ekeroth_cjoyekeroth clickin moms march forum photo contest girl sliding down slide at playground
Christine Ekeroth
Jessica_jessicab clickin moms march forum photo contest young couple embracing
Jessica Barlow
Lucia_lucialifestylephotography clickin moms march forum photo contest boy hugging doll
Lucia Gonzales Rodriguez
Alina Clark_alinaclark black and white photo of brother watching baby get diaper changed
Alina Clark
Felicia Doan_feliciadoannut clickin moms march forum photo contest mother holding child
Felicia Doan
Jennifer Hazard_jennycarol27 clickin moms march forum photo contest mother holding boy at party
Jennifer Hazard
Constanze Pfeifer_schtanzerl clickin moms march forum photo contest two boys hugging black and white
Constanze Pfeifer
KC Crow_crowsnest clickin moms march forum photo contest boy flying off sofa with kitten
KC Crow
Melissa Sey_melissasey clickin moms march forum photo contest boy joyfully screaming black and white
Melissa Richard
Stephanie Frank_ _stephanienichole clickin moms march forum photo contest boy smiling in sunlight
Stephanie Frank
Caroline Taylor_carys clickin moms march forum photo contest adolescent boy in school uniform screaming
Caroline Taylor
Julia_julia_cia clickin moms march forum photo contest toddler girl at the beach in polka dot swimsuit
Julia Ciavaglia
Melissa Pendleton_melelberlime clickin moms march forum photo contest newborn baby at hospital
Melissa Pendleton
Erica Antesberger_ericaantesberger clickin moms march forum photo contest girls in bathtub black and white
Erica Antesberger
Brittney Corey_brittc917 clickin moms march forum photo contest woman holding elderly dog
Brittney Corey
Evy Mackland_byevy clickin moms march forum photo contest young girl crying
Evy Mackland

Do you want a chance for your work to be featured on the Clickin Moms blog and to be eligible to win a live seat to a Click Photo School Breakout Session? Then join us for this month’s forum photo contest by sharing your best photos for this month’s photo contest theme: KIDS.

Are you not yet a member of Clickin Moms? As a Clickin Moms member you get access to contests like this, thousands of free tutorials, and so much more. Nothing would make us happier than for you to join us!

Share177
Tweet
Pin2
173 Shares