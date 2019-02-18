9 Things to do right now to get sharper focus in your photos

Yesterday I received (for what feels like the hundredth time) a message on Instagram saying: “Oh I love how sharp your images are, how do you do that?”

This might be my favorite photography topic. Let’s say that I’m slightly obsessed with image sharpness. I could pretty much talk about it all day long.

Unfortunately, there is no easy answer to this question, at least not one that could fit in the 500 characters limit of an IG direct message. So I thought it would be worth writing a detailed article about it that I could refer to the next time someone answers this question!

Before we start, here is an important disclaimer: I am a kids photographer. What I do to get sharp images of children might not apply to other types of photography like landscape or macro. The tips below will be mostly helpful if you are a portrait photographer shooting with a DSLR in natural light.

There are MANY factors to image sharpness, which is why it is such a tricky topic. You might have your focus point right where it should be and still get a blurry image due to motion blur. You might perfectly freeze a fast action and still get an out of focus image because your focal plane was too shallow.

The true secret to tack sharp images is to understand ALL the aspects that will make your images sharp and combine them together. Let’s see how.