7. Take control of the posing

Once you have your camera settings dialed-in, now is the time to begin posing the family. Start by placing the oldest or most prominent members in the middle of the group. These are your anchors for the group photo.

Next, go in and add the other members and families around the anchor points as needed. I start with the adults and add the kids in last.

Check for symmetry in both height and color. A clump of one color in the midst of varied colors or a group of small children with tall adults all around can look strange.

This is the perfect time for an assistant to be a second pair of eyes and check for details. While an assistant isn’t necessary, it can be very helpful to have a detail-oriented person to be there for this part of the shoot. His/her job is to make sure everything is in check because as a photographer, you already have so many things going through your head. It can be easy to miss an untucked shirt, an out of place accessory, or crazy hair.

If you don’t have an assistant, ask one of the adults who will be on the end to stand behind you and do a quick check.

While I’m getting set up, I always instruct the group to just hang out and chat for a while. The group welcomes the break from being camera-ready! If you are extra sneaky, this is a great opportunity for fun candids of the group interacting with each other as you take your “test shots.”