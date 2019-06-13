Dads are amazing. They are the protectors, providers, laugh-makers, lesson-givers, and piggy-back carriers. Loving dads are truly the superheroes of every childhood. And nothing makes my mama heart happier than seeing the love between a father and his children.

When photographing fathers with their children, my priority is to make them comfortable. I want to capture genuine emotion. Being confident in my posing by guiding and directing helps the fathers I’ve photographed feel at ease during our sessions together. Instead of cheesy smiles and unnatural posing, I like to get images so full of love it’s almost tangible.

My favorite poses involve movement, connection, and joy. I like to start with a pose and then let natural moments unfold. Having a starting point for the posing will help you and your subjects feel more confident and comfortable.

But for me, it’s often the moments after the pose that show the most emotion. I have my camera ready to capture the pose as well as those special moments that happen when everyone forgets the camera.

Here are my 8 favorite poses to capture the love between a father and his kids.