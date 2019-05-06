I love finding a good deal on my kids’ clothes. The mom you see perusing the clearance rack? She could very well be me!

The big discount brands, while great for the rough and tumble play of a kid, often favor graphics and logos over classic styles. And especially when photographing children, I want clothes that are timeless and not distracting.

In an effort to minimize the clutter and overstuffed drawers typical of a family with kids, I have made an effort to buy our family less clothing. As such, I want every item of clothing to be durable and classic. I know we won’t mind having less if it is going to last longer and decrease the clutter in our home (plus the big bonus of less laundry!).

And I want every item of clothing to photograph beautifully!

With this new approach to dressing my family, I have spent the last several months searching for clothing brands that fit the bill. I have found myself drawn to lines created by women around the world that offer comfortable, classic clothing that will last.

I love to support other female business owners and these options are perfect for portrait sessions and daily life.