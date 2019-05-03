Color balance in digital photography is simply the correct rendering of colors. With correct color balance, grey is neutral, white is white, black is black, and so on throughout the rainbow.

When a photo’s color balance is off in a photo, our brains are trained to correct it. This how we know that the grass is green (even if there is too much magenta in the photo), the sky is blue (even if the photo is too warm), and a red shirt is in fact red (even when there is an overabundance of cyan in the photo).

However, as photographers we want to retrain our brains to see the color that is actually present. Because when you see a photo with correct color next to one with incorrect color, even our brains can’t fix that mess!

Learning to truly see color in photos as we edit is a honed skill. But we can practice by getting color balance right by the numbers! Practicing achieving correct color by perfecting the RGB numbers (the balance of Reds, Greens, and Blues) will allow you to gradually train your eye.

Pro tip: calibrate your monitor. Often our screens are not properly calibrated and this can mean what we see on screen will not look like what we seen when our images are printed.

Eventually, you will be able to see correct color straight away and will only need to check your numbers occasionally. This will make for more pleasing skin tones and more realistic representations of any scene you want to capture.

Clickin Moms Member EXCLUSIVE tutorial: The basics of skin color correction by Click & Co. CEO Sarah Wilkerson