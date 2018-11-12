7 tips to help your photographs tell better stories

“There’s always room for a story that can transport people to another place.” -J.K. Rowling

Have you ever come across a photograph that was so rich, so poignant, and so full of life that it took your breath away? An image that forced you to linger a little longer than a casual glance? A photo that brought you right out of your home and into the moment of time that was captured? Every time we press that shutter, we have the opportunity to tell a story. Everyone is a storyteller. No matter where we live, no matter the subjects we photograph, we have a chance to create a narrative.

As photographers, we have so many decisions at our fingertips. The list of ways to enhance your storytelling and bring more depth and wow-factor to your images is endless. There are infinite ways to learn and grow as artists.

These are the seven photography elements that I love to incorporate into my images. They will enhance your storytelling so that your images invite others to linger a little longer too.