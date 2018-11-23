7 Ideas to inspire your winter photographs

Fairy bokeh

It wouldn’t be the holidays without strings of lights. They adorn Christmas trees, rooftops, shopping centers, and parks and lend a special magic to any scene. These lights give the perfect opportunity to create fairy bokeh – blurry, unfocused circles of light.

You create bokeh using a narrow depth of field with a large aperture. Set-up your photo with lights far off in the distance behind your subject or in between the camera and your subject.

Bokeh can also be the subject! Switch the focus on your lens to manual and twist until you get the desired blurry effect.

For additional fun, create bokeh shapes! You can make bokeh hearts, stars, or crosses with your own DIY filters.

All you need is black poster board, scissors, and a craft knife. Trace your lens cap on the black poster board, and cut out the circle. Draw your desired shape in the middle, and use the craft knife to cut it out. Hold your filter up to your lens and watch how the light molds into your shape in your pictures!