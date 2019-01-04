6 Tips for photographing real memories of your family

Last Christmas I was searching through old photos of my mom and I. I wanted to restore and frame them to give to her as a gift.

And boy did I find some real gems! There were pictures of her in college. Photos of me as a chubby baby roaming through the house. Laughs and smiles and memories.

I could have sat there for hours reminiscing. As my mom looked through those photos, I wanted to soak-up every word as she recounted the stories behind the pictures.

One of my favorites is a shot of my mom and I when I was about a year old. She’s laying down trying to get me to take a nap. And in true 1-year-old fashion, it is clear I am not interested in sleep at all. I am crawling over her and waving to my dad behind the camera.

What I love the most about this particular photo is the way that she is looking at me. I am sure she would have preferred me to be sleeping, but there is still love in her eyes. And she at least had enough of a sense of humor to know that the camera should be out for my 1-year-old shenanigans!

This all got me thinking about my own photographs. What do I want my kids to see when they look through the photos I take of them?

I want them to have little moments frozen in time. I want them to have emotion-filled images that bring back our favorite memories. They should have the same experience of joy that I have when I look back at that photo of my mom and me!

And I want you to have the same kinds of photos of your family! Here are a few helpful tips for creating photos that are filled with emotion.