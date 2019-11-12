Switch up your routine

Too often we get stuck in the rut of sameness. We take the same routes to work. We check the same items off of our to-do lists. The same sights, locations, and people meet us as we move about our days.

While there can be comfort in routine, this kind of monotony can zap creativity. That’s why it is important to be intentional in changing things up from time to time.

Changes to the routine don’t have to be drastic. Instead, consider small ways to vary the same activities you engage in daily.

Do you spend the morning driving the kids to their school one mile away? Maybe one day everyone can walk or ride bikes instead. Instead of the same treadmill routine try a class at the gym. Give the farmer’s market a go instead of the usual grocery store routine. Take a walk after dinner or work from a coffee shop instead of the home office.

These simple acts of change can help you feel inspired. You will find yourself seeing new surroundings or everyday places in a new light.