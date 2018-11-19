6 Rules of composition that are also rules to live by

“The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera” – Dorothea Lange

Six years ago I picked up-a camera. Little did I know that photography would shape who I am and how I think.

I shouldn’t be surprised as the creative process is deeply personal. Life will always imitate art and art will always mirror life.

In my work, I use every artistic choice as a means of communicating with my audience. In doing so, I have discovered that the rules and lessons of photography are not only applicable to my pictures, but also to my life.

The rules of composition are my artistic first principles. They tell me where to put my subject in the frame. They guide me to create balance and harmony in my photography. And the rules of composition allow me to construct the most pleasing experience for my audience.

So what LIFE principles can we draw from the rules of composition that might also become reflexive? Gleaned from my own experience, struggles and failings these are the rules that work for both photography and life.