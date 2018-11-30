6 Must-have products to protect your camera equipment

You have invested a pretty penny into your camera equipment. And if you are like me, you value that gear beyond its monetary value. It’s an extension of your creative self and that is priceless!

So it makes sense you want to keep that equipment safe. As tempting as it may be, there’s no need to wrap your precious equipment in a swaddle and place it in a bassinet. These items will protect your gear and put your mind at ease.

Lens filters

So many people think that you need the best camera to make a beautiful phototgraph. But if you ask me? Lenses are the memory (and money) makers! Keeping that glass clean, free of scratches and cracks is a top priority.

The moment you invest in a new lens you should also buy a UV filter for it. A UV filter is like a second glass on the lens. It won’t change the final photograph like a specialty lens filter. Rather, UV filters can be kept on your lens at all times and is like shooting through a window.