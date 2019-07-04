I’ve always been fascinated with personal storytelling. For my eighth birthday I received my first diary. From that moment on I would write down all the details of my life. Sometimes interesting, sometimes mundane, I continued to honestly document these memories into adulthood. I have found the process of revisiting one’s journey to be fascinating and helpful.

When I became a mother, a friend reminded of the saying that the days are long and the years are short. That really struck a chord! I wanted to remember all the details of our daily lives so that my kids could revisit their childhoods just like I did with my diary.

However this time, instead of using words I wanted to record history with images. That’s when I decided to capture my family as a photojournalist.

In my years documenting my family, I have learned a lot of lessons about how to do so with authenticity. Here are five of my best tips so that you, too, can record the real story of your family in photographs.